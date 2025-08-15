PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LEG opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.70. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.