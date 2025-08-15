PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,757 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,074,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,434,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Archrock by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,241,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 376,564 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,957,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75,684 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Archrock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,647,222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,241,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,003.86. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $23.93 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Archrock declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

