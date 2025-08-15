PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRYS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,924,382.80. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $150.33 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.80 and a 52 week high of $207.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRYS. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.75.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

