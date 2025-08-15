PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $408,000 Holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,187 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 7,070.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 111,566 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 350.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.13. Murphy Oil Corporation has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $39.46.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $695.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

