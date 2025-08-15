PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $428,000 Holdings in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 187.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,034 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 732.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1,588.0%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.79%.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 319,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,585,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,128,682.16. This represents a 0.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

