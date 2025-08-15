PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 4,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,324 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total transaction of $643,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,376 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,076.80. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and have sold 38,006 shares worth $10,976,482. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $265.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.08. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $326.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.95.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

