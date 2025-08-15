PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 837.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

PBH opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $249.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.