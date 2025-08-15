PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,226,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,531,000 after buying an additional 1,111,550 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $73,576,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,074.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 394,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 375,885 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 68.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,167,000 after purchasing an additional 349,024 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $21,650,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.81.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $165,512.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,474,483.32. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $175,944.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 120,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,594.31. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,589 shares of company stock worth $14,547,949. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $119.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $172.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

