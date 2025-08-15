PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,131 Shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth $40,318,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Parsons by 53.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,084,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 379,254 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Parsons by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,958,000 after acquiring an additional 240,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $12,427,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 11,272.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after buying an additional 191,624 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.70.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05. Parsons Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

