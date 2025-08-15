PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 805 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Synovus Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 420,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 129.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,958. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,344.80. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $392,916. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

