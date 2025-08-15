PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 80,766.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 16.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 91.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 70.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Frontdoor

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $7,281,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,372.90. This represents a 78.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $59.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.32. Frontdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

