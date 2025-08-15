PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTTR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 223,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 140,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 96,573 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,288,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 883.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 61,048 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Otter Tail Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Otter Tail

About Otter Tail

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.