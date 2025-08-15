PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FirstCash by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $18,169,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 target price on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

FirstCash stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.83. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $141.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $807,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,237.76. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $510,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,737.33. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

