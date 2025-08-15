PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11,968.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,585,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,978,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KCE stock opened at $156.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.68. The firm has a market cap of $551.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.51.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

