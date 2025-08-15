PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 62 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Wingstop by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $325.59 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $433.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.36 and its 200 day moving average is $289.28. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Wingstop from $296.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.52.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $1,666,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,842,034.18. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $4,421,118.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,935 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

