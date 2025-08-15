PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 657 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $39.84 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

