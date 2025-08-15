Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,635,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $484,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.