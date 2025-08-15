Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,461,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,851 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $64,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $390,887.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,886.02. This represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $11,988,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,160,000. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,794 shares of company stock valued at $26,641,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

