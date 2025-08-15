Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Qfin were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Qfin in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Qfin in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qfin during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qfin during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $33.30 on Friday. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Qfin had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts expect that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

