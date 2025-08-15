Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,709 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,597,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,811 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,581,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 902,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,280,000 after acquiring an additional 264,167 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 968,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,699,000 after acquiring an additional 230,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,359,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $117.90.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.35.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

