Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,276,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Qualys worth $538,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $129.16 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average of $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $91,368.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,404.16. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $134,640.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,494,337.68. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,598 shares of company stock worth $6,019,818. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.