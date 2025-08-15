Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for XENE FY2025 Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.85) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.43). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.
XENE opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $46.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,369,000 after buying an additional 900,746 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $21,280,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,520,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,615,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
