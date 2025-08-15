Research Analysts Set Expectations for UHS FY2025 Earnings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $20.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.03. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $23.23 EPS.

UHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a $227.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.77.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $178.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.90. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,301,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after buying an additional 20,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

