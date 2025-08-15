Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Up 2,122.2% in July

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,000 shares, agrowthof2,122.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently,0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Resonate Blends Price Performance

KOAN stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Resonate Blends has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.53.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep.

