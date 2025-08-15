Reviewing Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) & Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Astronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Astronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Astronics has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics -0.45% 22.89% 9.16% Astrotech -1,536.99% -46.37% -42.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astronics and Astrotech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics $795.43 million 1.46 -$16.22 million ($0.12) -274.00 Astrotech $1.66 million 5.19 -$11.67 million ($8.42) -0.61

Astrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astronics. Astronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Astronics and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Astronics currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.03%. Given Astronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Astronics is more favorable than Astrotech.

Summary

Astronics beats Astrotech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers to OEMs; and aircraft operators, such as airlines; suppliers to the aircraft operators; and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the aerospace and defense, and mass transit industries, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. Astronics Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders. In addition, it develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the hemp and cannabis market. Further, the company develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Austin, Texas.

