Reviewing Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) and CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CMS Energy and Enel Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy 0 6 7 0 2.54 Enel Chile 0 2 0 0 2.00

CMS Energy presently has a consensus price target of $77.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.42%. Enel Chile has a consensus price target of $3.90, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Enel Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enel Chile is more favorable than CMS Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy 12.76% 12.07% 2.87% Enel Chile 3.50% 2.53% 1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares CMS Energy and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.6% of CMS Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Enel Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CMS Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CMS Energy and Enel Chile”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy $7.52 billion 2.89 $1.00 billion $3.38 21.48 Enel Chile $4.39 billion N/A $159.62 million $0.11 30.73

CMS Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Chile. CMS Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enel Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CMS Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. CMS Energy pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel Chile pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CMS Energy has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CMS Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

CMS Energy has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CMS Energy beats Enel Chile on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources. Its distribution system comprises 208 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,428 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 82,474 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 9,395 miles of underground distribution lines; 1,093 substations; and 3 battery facilities. The Gas Utility segment engages in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas, which includes 2,392 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,065 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment is involved in the independent power production and marketing, including the development and operation of renewable generation. It serves 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants. It distributes electricity in various municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. The company also engages in the sale and transportation of natural gas, and provision of engineering consulting services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. (SNSE:ENELCHILE) operates as a subsidiary of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL).

