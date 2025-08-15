Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Holdings Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,831,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Rithm Capital worth $559,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 89,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 107,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 840,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 82,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jones Trading lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

RITM stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

