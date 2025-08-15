Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,964 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $959,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,030,000. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 8,486,109 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $112,865,000 after buying an additional 1,407,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $96,275,000 after buying an additional 2,941,928 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050,788 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $62,882,000 after buying an additional 309,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

RIVN stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. Rivian Automotive's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $1,097,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,780,584.96. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

