RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388,400 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,394,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,272 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,075,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 953,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,559,000 after purchasing an additional 481,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in RLI by 580.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 354,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 3,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

RLI Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of RLI stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.66. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $91.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. RLI’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.34%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

