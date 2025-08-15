Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GIL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $56.16 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $918.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,970,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,950,000 after buying an additional 128,674 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,434,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,329 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,678,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,305,000 after buying an additional 718,896 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $101,409,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

