Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $232.87 and last traded at $234.34. 2,041,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,153,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.03.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total value of $527,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,931,019.44. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $532,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,490,962.95. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $540,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,826,974.14. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,826,049,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,196,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Salesforce by 926.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,020,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 27,361.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

