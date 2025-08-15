Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Shift4 Payments worth $527,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.4% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 1.1%

FOUR stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,141.76. This represents a 29.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,517.22. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOUR

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.