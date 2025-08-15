Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Solventum were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 22.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 22.0% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Solventum Trading Down 1.5%

SOLV opened at $73.24 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.86 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.