SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,809 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,176 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,484,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,923,000 after purchasing an additional 613,217 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,116,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,586,000 after purchasing an additional 689,476 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SPLG opened at $75.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

