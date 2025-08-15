Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 824,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $64,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 103.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 27.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on Spire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of SR stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

