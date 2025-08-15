Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.67.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 2.4%

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$15.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.00. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.49 and a 52-week high of C$16.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total transaction of C$38,080.50. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total transaction of C$396,204.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,074 shares of company stock worth $447,953. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.