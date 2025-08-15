StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,250 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 1,486.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 327.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 143.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 13.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ STNE opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 8.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $643.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Santander raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

