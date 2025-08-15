Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Hamilton Lane worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 11.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $158.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average of $151.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $203.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.96 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

