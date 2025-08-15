Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,725 Shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of ICL Group worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICL. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ICL Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. ICL Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.