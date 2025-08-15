Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of SLM worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SLM by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. SLM Corporation has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.26 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 15.46%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,771,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,139.13. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

