Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,212,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,349,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,103,000 after purchasing an additional 158,692 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 88,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FR opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.83%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.