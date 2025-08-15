Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Mohawk Industries worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total transaction of $1,932,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,216. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,730.40. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $129.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

