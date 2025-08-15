Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 47.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 2,505.4% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in UFP Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,051,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.43.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

