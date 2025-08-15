Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Merit Medical Systems worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,518.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $165,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $604,391.45. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Floyd sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $330,972.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,500.80. This represents a 41.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,779 shares of company stock worth $6,327,983. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $85.22 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

