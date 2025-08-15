Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 753,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NOV were worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NOV by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 2.5% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 66.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price target on NOV and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $12.35 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $18.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. NOV’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

