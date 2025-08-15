Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Confluent were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 528,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 169,576 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 25.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. Cowen cut shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Confluent from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 15,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $386,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,154,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,860,000. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 1,225 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $28,775.25. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 411,830 shares in the company, valued at $9,673,886.70. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,169 shares of company stock worth $10,906,848. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 27.34% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

