Swiss National Bank Has $11.16 Million Stake in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Viper Energy worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,016,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,832 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $19,469,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,324,000 after buying an additional 389,473 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,296,000 after buying an additional 358,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 36.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 283,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

