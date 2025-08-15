Swiss National Bank Has $11.39 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in AGCO by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 41,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AGCO by 17.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,076.60. This represents a 38.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Down 3.4%

AGCO opened at $111.46 on Friday. AGCO Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

AGCO announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.