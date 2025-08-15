Swiss National Bank Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Matador Resources worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 9,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $245,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,817.02. This represents a 311.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.4%

Matador Resources stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49. Matador Resources Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

