Swiss National Bank Has $11.85 Million Stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Lincoln National worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $516,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,697 shares of company stock worth $1,959,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.9%

LNC stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

